Oct 30 (Reuters) - Le Saunda Holdings Ltd

* ‍Declared an interim dividend of HK3.3 cents per share​

* HY ‍revenue RMB 537.7 million versus RMB 651.2 million​

* HY profit attributable RMB32.4 million versus RMB41.6 million ‍​

* Declares interim special dividend of HK1.7 cents per ordinary share​