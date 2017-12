Dec 4 (Reuters) - LE TANNEUR ET CIE SA:

* ANNOUNCES CAPITAL INCREASE OF AROUND EUR 3.5 MILLION ‍​

* TRANSACTION BENEFITS FROM THE SUBSCRIPTION COMMITMENTS OF TOLOMEI PARTICIPATIONS AND QATAR LUXURY GROUP - FASHION S.P.C, UP TO 100% OF ITS AMOUNT‍​

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FROM DEC 7 TO 18, 2017