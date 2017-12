Dec 24 (Reuters) - Lead Eastern Investment Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH ZHUJIANG FILM GROUP ON FILM-RELATED COOPERATION WITH INVESTMENT BETWEEN 700 MILLION YUAN AND 1.2 BILLION YUAN

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON DEC 25 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Bs3YJd Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)