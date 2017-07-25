FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Leadfx Q2 loss per share $0.07
#Regulatory News
July 25, 2017 / 9:58 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Leadfx Q2 loss per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Leadfx Inc

* Leadfx reports second quarter 2017 results

* Leadfx Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Leadfx Inc says as at June 30, 2017, company owed $8.5 million under bridging facility to sentient IV

* Leadfx Inc -as result of decision to place paroo station mine on care and maintenance on Jan 16, 2015, events of default triggered under bridging facility

* Leadfx Inc says sentient iv has agreed to forbear from enforcing its rights under bridging facility until July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

