BRIEF-Leadfx Q2 loss per share $0.07

July 25 (Reuters) - Leadfx Inc

* Leadfx reports second quarter 2017 results

* Leadfx Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Leadfx Inc says as at June 30, 2017, company owed $8.5 million under bridging facility to sentient IV

* Leadfx Inc -as result of decision to place paroo station mine on care and maintenance on Jan 16, 2015, events of default triggered under bridging facility

* Leadfx Inc says sentient iv has agreed to forbear from enforcing its rights under bridging facility until July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: