Jan 15 (Reuters) - Leading Brands Inc:

* LEADING BRANDS, INC.: AMENDS DEFINITIVE ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH LIQUID MEDIA GROUP, INC., AND ANNOUNCES Q3 RESULTS

* LEADING BRANDS - LBIX SHARES TO NOW BE VALUED AT $1.78 IN LIQUID MEDIA DEAL, PERCENT OF COMBINED ENTITY HELD BY EACH GROUP TO BE ADJUSTED ACCORDINGLY​