Oct 16 (Reuters) - Leading Brands Inc

* Leading Brands Inc announces Q2 results

* Q2 loss per share C$0.25 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue C$510,000 versus C$568,000

* Leading Brands Inc - ‍ to clear way for deal with liquid media group, company recently disposed of its legacy beverage assets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: