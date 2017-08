Aug 10 (Reuters) - Leagold Mining Corp-

* Leagold reports Q2 2017 aisc/oz of $989 and all-in sustaining cost margin of $13.8 million

* Leagold Mining Corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.06​

* Leagold Mining Corp - ‍for H2 2017, leagold is providing los filos mine production guidance of 95,000 to 110,000 ounces at an aisc/oz of $875 to $925​

* Qtrly ‍gold production of 43,980 ounces at an aisc/oz of $989​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: