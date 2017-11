Nov 15 (Reuters) - Leap Therapeutics Inc:

* Announces $18 million private placement offering

* Upon closing of transaction, leap will sell 2.96 million shares of unregistered common stock​

* Signed voting agreement with HealthCare Ventures to vote shares in favor of approval proposed at stockholders​ special meeting

* To sell shares in private placement with select institutional investors, strategic partners, including HealthCare Ventures, Eli Lilly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: