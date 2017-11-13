BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics qtrly loss per share $0.73

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Leap Therapeutics Inc-

* Leap Therapeutics reports third quarter 2017 financial results and announces first patient dosed with DKN-01 and Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in esophagogastric cancer trial

* Leap Therapeutics Inc - ‍cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $14.2 million at September 30, 2017​

* Leap Therapeutics Inc - ‍net loss was $6.8 million for Q3 of 2017, compared to $7.3 million for same period in 2016​

* Leap therapeutics inc - qtrly loss per share $0.73