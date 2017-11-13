FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics qtrly loss per share $0.73
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Myanmar
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
Cricket
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 13, 2017 / 12:09 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics qtrly loss per share $0.73

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Leap Therapeutics Inc-

* Leap Therapeutics reports third quarter 2017 financial results and announces first patient dosed with DKN-01 and Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in esophagogastric cancer trial

* Leap Therapeutics Inc - ‍cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $14.2 million at September 30, 2017​

* Leap Therapeutics Inc - ‍net loss was $6.8 million for Q3 of 2017, compared to $7.3 million for same period in 2016​

* Leap therapeutics inc - qtrly loss per share $0.73 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.