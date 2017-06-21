FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics says Merck will sponsor and fund initial trials of their combo drug study
June 21, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics says Merck will sponsor and fund initial trials of their combo drug study

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Leap Therapeutics Inc-

* Leap Therapeutics - under agreement with unit of Merck, Co to sponsor and fund phase i/ii clinical trials of combination of dkn-01 and keytruda(reg)

* Leap Therapeutics Inc says under agreement, merck will be responsible for manufacturing and supplying Keytruda(reg) for clinical trials - sec filing

* Leap Therapeutics Inc - agreement provides that both Leap and Merck will jointly own clinical data generated from this clinical trial Source text: (bit.ly/2rDzxuZ) Further company coverage:

