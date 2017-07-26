FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
BRIEF-Lear sees FY 2017 sales about $20 billion
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Lear sees FY 2017 sales about $20 billion

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Lear Corp:

* Lear reports record second quarter 2017 sales and earnings and increases full year financial outlook

* Q2 sales $5.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.9 billion

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $4.39

* Q2 earnings per share $4.49

* Sees FY 2017 sales about $20 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $4.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lear corp says lear is increasing its full year 2017 financial outlook for sales, earnings and free cash flow

* Lear Corp sees full year 2017 core operating earnings are expected to be about $1.65 billion

* Lear Corp sees full year 2017 capital spending is expected to be $560 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $16.14, revenue view $19.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lear Corp sees full year 2017 adjusted net income is expected to be approximately $1.1 billion.

* Lear Corp sees full year 2017 free cash flow is forecast to be approximately $1.1 billion. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.