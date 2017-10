Oct 30 (Reuters) - BLC BANK

* NINE-MONTH NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS $36.1 ‍​MILLION VERSUS $47.2 ‍​MILLION IN FY 2016

* NINE-MONTH NET INTEREST INCOME $90.7 MILLION VERSUS $119.4 MILLION IN FY 2016

* NET TOTAL LOANS INCREASED BY 5.1 PERCENT, FROM $1. 85 BILLION IN 2016 TO $1. 95 BILLION AS AT SEPTEMBER 30 , 2017‍​ Source: (bit.ly/2gNzNDx) Further company coverage: