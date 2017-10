BRIEF-Lectra Q3 income from operations falls to ‍​10.6 million euros

Oct 30 (Reuters) - LECTRA SA:

* Q3 NET INCOME EUR ‍​7.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS EUR ‍​10.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 REVENUES EUR ‍​67.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 64.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REMAINS CONFIDENT OF ACHIEVING 2017 OBJECTIVE ANNOUNCED BEFORE

* IF RECENT APPRECIATION OF EUR VERSUS $ AND OTHER CURRENCIES WAS TO BE CONFIRMED, IT WOULD REDUCE Q4 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BY EUR 1.8 MILLION YOY

* REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ITS GROWTH PROSPECTS FOR MEDIUM TERM

* IF RECENT APPRECIATION OF EUR VERSUS $ AND OTHER CURRENCIES WAS TO BE CONFIRMED, IT WOULD REDUCE Q4 REVENUES BY ABOUT EUR 3 MILLION YOY

* 9-MONTH REVENUES: EUR 205.7 MILLION (UP 8 PERCENT)

* 9-MONTH INCOME FROM OPERATIONS: EUR 29.1 MILLION (UP 8 PERCENT)

* 9-MONTH NET INCOME: EUR 20.1 MILLION (UP 7 PERCENT)