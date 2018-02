BRIEF-Legacy Reserves Lp Reports Q4 Loss Per Unit $0.41

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Legacy Reserves Lp:

* LEGACY RESERVES LP ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL 2017 RESULTS, UPDATED 2018 GUIDANCE, DAN WESTCOTT‘S PROMOTION TO PRESIDENT AND AVAILABILITY OF SCHEDULE K-1S

* LEGACY RESERVES LP - GENERATED QUARTERLY PRODUCTION OF 49,185 BOE/D, A 7% INCREASE RELATIVE TO Q3 2017

* LEGACY RESERVES LP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $137.1 MILLION VERSUS $91.6 MILLION

* LEGACY RESERVES LP QTRLY LOSS PER UNIT $0.41

* LEGACY RESERVES LP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 47,875 BOE/D TO 52,808 BOE/D

* LEGACY RESERVES LP SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $300 MILLION TO $360 MILLION

* LEGACY RESERVES LP - EFFECTIVE MARCH 1, 2018, DAN WESTCOTT, LEGACY‘S CFO WILL ALSO ASSUME POSITION OF LEGACY‘S PRESIDENT

* LEGACY RESERVES LP - EFFECTIVE MARCH 1, 2018, PAUL HORNE HAS RESIGNED HIS POSITION AS PRESIDENT BUT WILL REMAIN CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER