Jan 9 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group Plc:

* LEGAL & GENERAL- HAS EXCHANGED CONTRACTS TO ACQUIRE RIVERSIDE RETAIL PARK IN STAFFORD FROM LBX RETAIL PROPERTIES FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF £36.8M

* LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC - ACQUISITIONS REFLECTS A NET INITIAL YIELD OF 6.8% AND MARKS FINAL ACQUISITION FOR UK PIF II

* LEGAL & GENERAL- HAS ENTERED A FORWARD COMMITMENT TO PURCHASE ADJACENT LEISURE DEVELOPMENT FOR £15M, WHICH WILL BE ANCHORED BY ODEON CINEMAS