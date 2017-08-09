FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Legal & General H1 operating profit up 27 pct to 988 mln stg
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
Top News
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
July CPI inflation seen rising for first time in four months
July CPI inflation seen rising for first time in four months
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 9, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Legal & General H1 operating profit up 27 pct to 988 mln stg

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group Plc

* H1 pretax profit rose 41 percent to 1.2 billion stg

* Operating profit up 27% to £988m (h1 2016: £777m)

* Profit after tax up 43% to £952m (h1 2016: £667m)

* Earnings per share up 41% to 15.94p (h1 2016: 11.27p)

* Profit before tax 1 up 41% to £1.2bn

* Interim dividend 3 of 4.30p per share (h1 2016: 4.00p)

* Net release from operations for retained business 4 up 6% to £724m (h1 2016: £681m)

* Return on equity 5 of 26.7% (h1 2016: 20.6%)

* Solvency ii surplus 6 increased by £1.0bn to £6.7bn (fy 2016: £5.7bn)

* Solvency ii coverage ratio 6 of 186% (fy 2016: 171%

* New annuity business of £1.6bn (h1 2016: £0.7bn)

* Lgim aum up 13% at £951.1bn (h1 2016: £841.5bn)

* Lgim external net inflows of £21.7bn (h1 2016: £9.6bn)

* Group-Wide direct investment up 48% at £11.8bn (h1 2016: £8.0bn)

* Lgi gross premiums up 6% to £1,338m (h1 2016: £1,260m)

* We are replicating our successful uk model with measured expansion in us

* Not being complacent as we recognise that there are currently some structural weaknesses in uk economy

* Pension risk transfer new annuity business of £1.6bn (h1 2016: £0.7bn)

* Currently quoting on c.£12bn of buy-in and buy-out deals in uk

* Expect to see continued positive growth in individual annuity sales in h2 2017

* We have a 30% market share in lifetime mortgages with market volumes expected to grow to £3.0bn in 2017

* We will review appropriateness of our longevity improvement assumptions at year end

* In us we completed three bulk deals in h1 2017 totalling $141m premiums

* We expect there to be further back-book consolidation opportunities over time and we will consider these as and when they arise Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.