BRIEF-Legal & General says on track for a record year in 2017

* CONTINUES TO SEE GREAT MOMENTUM IN ALL ITS BUSINESSES IN YEAR TO DATE AND HAS EXPERIENCED PARTICULARLY STRONG GROWTH IN RECENT WEEKS

* LEGAL & GENERAL RETIREMENT (LGR) HAS DELIVERED TOTAL SALES FOR 2017 TO DATE 1 OF £6.2BN

* ANNUITY SALES GENERATED £4.5BN OF ANNUITY PREMIUM

* FY UK INDIVIDUAL ANNUITY PREMIUMS UP 93%, EQUIVALENT TO A 14% MARKET SHARE

* BY END OF OCTOBER, INTERNATIONAL NET INFLOWS WERE £26.1BN

* GENERAL INSURANCE (GI) GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS ARE UP 13% TO £305M BY END OF OCTOBER