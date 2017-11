Nov 10 (Reuters) - Legg Mason Inc

* Legg Mason reports assets under management and flows for October 2017

* Legg Mason Inc - ‍Preliminary assets under management of approximately $755.2 billion as of October 31, 2017​

* Legg mason - October’s AUM included long-term inflows of $2.1 billion, consisting of net inflows in fixed income of $2.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: