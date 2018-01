BRIEF-Legg Mason Reports Q3 Net Income $1.58 Per Diluted Share‍​

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Legg Mason Inc:

* THIRD QUARTER NET INCOME OF $149.2 MILLION, OR $1.58 PER DILUTED SHARE‍​

* ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE $767.2 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED WITH $754.4 BILLION AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

* QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDED TAX BENEFIT OF $213.7 MILLION, OR $2.27 PER DILUTED SHARE RELATED TO THE NEW TAX LAW‍​

* QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDED NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $195.0 MILLION, OR $1.62 PER DILUTED SHARE

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $793.1 ‍​MILLION VERSUS $715.2 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.36, REVENUE VIEW $769.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2DvH8RX) Further company coverage: