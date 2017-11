BRIEF-Leggett & Platt enters Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement on November 8

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Leggett & Platt Inc:

* Leggett & Platt says ‍on Nov 8, co entered into Second Amended & Restated Credit Agreement among co, JPMorgan Chase Bank​, other lenders - SEC filing

* Second Amended & Restated ‍credit Agreement amends and restates First Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated May 13, 2016​

* Amendments to credit agreement include an increase to total lending commitments from $750 million to $800 million​

* Amendments to credit agreement include extended maturity date from May 13, 2021 to November 8, 2022​