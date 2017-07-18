FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 days ago
BRIEF-Leidos awarded army contract for software modernization
July 18, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-Leidos awarded army contract for software modernization

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc:

* Leidos awarded army contract for software modernization

* Leidos Holdings Inc - ‍if all options are exercised, contract is valued at more than $102 million​

* Leidos Holdings Inc - single-award, cost-plus incentive-fee contract has a three-year base period of performance and one two-year option

* Leidos-Awarded a contract by U.S. Army to provide systems engineering, software development, integration on advanced field artillery tactical data system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

