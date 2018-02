BRIEF-Leidos Holdings Posts Q4 EPS Of $0.74

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc:

* LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 2.3 PERCENT TO $2.52 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.15 TO $4.50

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.87

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.74

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $10.25 BILLION TO $10.65 BILLION

* ‍NET BOOKINGS TOTALED $2.3 BILLION IN Q4 OF FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND $9.7 BILLION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017​

* ‍BACKLOG AT END OF FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS $17.5 BILLION, OF WHICH $5.0 BILLION WAS FUNDED​

* SEES ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS OF 10.1% TO 10.4% FOR FY 2018 ​

* ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR UP TO 20 MILLION SHARES

* SEES 2018 ‍CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES AT OR ABOVE $675 MILLION​

* ‍DUE TO TAX ACT‘S 2017 ENACTMENT DATE, CO RECOGNIZED ONE-TIME NET BENEFIT OF $115 MILLION TO CO‘S Q4 GAAP NET INCOME​

* 20 MILLION ‍SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PREVIOUS SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN DECEMBER 2013​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.84, REVENUE VIEW $2.57 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.11, REVENUE VIEW $10.55 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)