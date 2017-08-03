BRIEF-Leidos Holdings reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.04

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc

* Leidos Holdings Inc reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.04

* Q2 revenue $2.57 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.56 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.64

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $3.45 to $3.60 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $10.1 billion to $10.4 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.35, revenue view $10.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Leidos Holdings Inc - ‍net business bookings totaled $2.7 billion in quarter,

* Leidos Holdings Inc - ‍backlog of signed business orders at end of quarter was $17.1 billion, of which $5.0 billion was funded​