Aug 10 (Reuters) - LEIFHEIT AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: LEIFHEIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: LEIFHEIT SEES POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN SECOND QUARTER

* ‍FORECAST FOR FULL YEAR 2017 CONFIRMED​

* ‍EBIT OF EUR 6.8 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, COMPARED TO EUR 10.1 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR​

* ‍H1 TURNOVER WAS VIRTUALLY ON PAR WITH FIGURE FROM PREVIOUS YEAR OF EUR 121.1 MILLION​

* H1 NET RESULT FOR PERIOD OF EUR 4.4 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 6.6 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2016​