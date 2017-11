Nov 28 (Reuters) - Leju Holdings Ltd:

* LEJU REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS AND ISSUES NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* Q3 REVENUE FELL 48 PERCENT TO $95.2 MILLION

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.17

* SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $90 MILLION TO $100 MILLION

* QTRLY NON-GAAP NET LOSS WAS $0.14 PER DILUTED ADS