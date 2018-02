Feb 21 (Reuters) - LeMaitre Vascular Inc:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21

* SEES Q1 2018 SALES $26.0 MILLION- $26.6 MILLION; FY 2018 SALES $110.0 MILLION - $111.6 MILLION

* SEES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19-$0.21; SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.96-$1.00

* QUARTERLY SALES $26.2 MILLION UP 12 PERCENT