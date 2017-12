Dec 1 (Reuters) - Lemelson Capital Management Llc :

* LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES 10 PERCENT STAKE IN GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ: GEOS), URGES IMMEDIATE SHARE REPURCHASE

