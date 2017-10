Sept 20 (Reuters) - Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd:

* Lemon Tree Hotels Limited files for IPO ‍​

* Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd IPO of up to 195.8 million shares of co

* Book running lead managers for IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital, CLSA India, JP Morgan India and Yes Securities (India)

* IPO shall constitute up to 24.90 percent of the post-offer paid up equity share capital of company Source text: (bit.ly/2fi9Teg)