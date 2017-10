BRIEF-Lender IPF says evaluting changes to Polish business

Oct 24 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc :

* ‍NO LEGISLATIVE DEVELOPMENT ON POLISH TOTAL COST OF CREDIT PROPOSALS

* INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC - ‍GROUP Q3 CREDIT ISSUED GROWTH OF 5%​

* INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC - ‍Q3 GROUP ANNUALISED IMPAIRMENT AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUE IN TARGET RANGE AT 26.2%​

* INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC - ‍£163M OF HEADROOM ON DEBT FACILITIES AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* IPF- ‍IN NORTHERN EUROPE, CREDIT ISSUED CONTRACTED BY 2% DRIVEN BY CONTINUED SHRINKAGE IN CZECH REPUBLIC WHERE COMPETITION REMAINS INTENSE​

* INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC - ‍Q3 CREDIT ISSUED IN HOME CREDIT WAS FLAT COMPARED TO Q3 2016​

* IPF- ‍SEPTEMBER‘S PERFORMANCE IN MEXICO WAS ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY EARTHQUAKES WHICH CAUSED WIDESPREAD DISRUPTION FOR MANY OF OUR FIELD-BASED OPERATIONS​

* IPF- ‍RECENT REGULATORY CHANGES MEAN THAT OUR BUSINESS IN ROMANIA WILL, IN FUTURE, BE REGULATED DIRECTLY BY NATIONAL BANK​

* IPF- ‍PRICE CAP IN ROMANIA IS LIKELY TO LEAD TO A FURTHER TIGHTENING OF CREDIT CRITERIA AND A SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN VOLUME OF LOANS PROVIDED

* ‍GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR REMAINS UNCHANGED FOR EUROPEAN HOME CREDIT AND IPF DIGITAL​

* IPF- ‍IN MEXICO, WE EXPECT TO SEE SLIGHTLY SLOWER RATES OF CREDIT ISSUED GROWTH AS A RESULT OF DISRUPTION CAUSED BY EARTHQUAKES​

* IPF- ‍FOR GROUP AS A WHOLE, OUR IMPAIRMENT EXPECTATIONS FOR 2017 REMAIN UNCHANGED NOTWITHSTANDING NEGATIVE IMPACT OF EARTHQUAKES IN MEXICO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)