BRIEF-LendingClub cautions investors against potential unsolicited exchange offer from IEG Holdings

July 7 (Reuters) - LendingClub Corp:

* LendingClub cautions investors against potential unsolicited exchange offer from ieg holdings

* LendingClub Corp - board has unanimously concluded offer "is not in best interests" of lendingclub and its stockholders

* LendingClub- On June 29, board got letter from ieg holdings stating intention to buy up to 9.99 percent of outstanding common stock of LendingClub​

* LendingClub Corp - board has unanimously concluded ieg holdings offer is "grossly inadequate"

* LendingClub-IEG stated intention to buy up to 9.99 percent of LendingClub on basis of 2 shares of ieg stock for each share of LendingClub common stock​