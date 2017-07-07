FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2017 / 8:07 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-LendingClub cautions investors against potential unsolicited exchange offer from IEG Holdings

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - LendingClub Corp:

* LendingClub cautions investors against potential unsolicited exchange offer from ieg holdings

* LendingClub Corp - board has unanimously concluded offer "is not in best interests" of lendingclub and its stockholders

* LendingClub- On June 29, board got letter from ieg holdings stating intention to buy up to 9.99 percent of outstanding common stock of LendingClub​

* LendingClub Corp - board has unanimously concluded ieg holdings offer is "grossly inadequate"

* LendingClub-IEG stated intention to buy up to 9.99 percent of LendingClub on basis of 2 shares of ieg stock for each share of LendingClub common stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

