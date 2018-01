Jan 9 (Reuters) - Lendingclub Corp:

* LENDINGCLUB CONTINUES TO CAUTION INVESTORS AGAINST UNSOLICITED EXCHANGE OFFER FROM IEG HOLDINGS

* LENDINGCLUB CORP - ‍ ON JANUARY 2, BOARD RECEIVED ANOTHER LETTER FROM IEG HOLDINGS CORPORATION​

* LENDINGCLUB - ‍BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS IGNORE IEG'S PROPOSED EXCHANGE OFFER​