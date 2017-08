BRIEF-Lendingtree raises 2017 guidance

July 27 (Reuters) - Lendingtree Inc

* Lendingtree reports record Q2 2017 results; increasing full-year 2017 guidance

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.90

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.59 from continuing operations

* Sees FY2017 revenue up 51 to 53 percent

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $155 million to $160 million

* Lendingtree says full-year 2017 revenue is anticipated to be in range of $580 - $590 million

* Says full-year 2017 adjusted ebitda to be in range of $103 - $106 million

* Q3 revenue view $137.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $543.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lendingtree inc sees q3 variable marketing margin is anticipated to be in range of $51 million - $54 million

* Lendingtree inc sees full-year 2017 variable marketing margin to be $190 million - $195 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: