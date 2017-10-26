FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lendingtree reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.17
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2017 / 11:23 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Lendingtree reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - LendingTree Inc

* LendingTree reports record 3Q 2017 results; increasing full-year 2017 guidance

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.17

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.74 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 57 to 58 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* LendingTree Inc - ‍Full-year 2017 revenue is anticipated to be in range of $603 - $608 million​

* LendingTree Inc - ‍Full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in range of $111 - $113 million​

* FY2017 revenue view $587.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* LendingTree Inc - ‍2017 variable marketing margin is anticipated to be $202 - $205 million compared to prior guidance of $190 - $195 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.