FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-LendLease Group establishes a JV with Softbank Group ​
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 17, 2017 / 6:47 AM / in 5 days

BRIEF-LendLease Group establishes a JV with Softbank Group ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - LendLease Group

* ‍Announced sale of 25 per cent of its retirement living business to APG Asset Management N.V.​

* ‍Overall impact of transaction including transaction costs will be a net loss after tax of about A$35 million​

* ‍Established a joint venture with Softbank Group to develop and own telecom infrastructure assets in United States​

* ‍LendLease and Softbank have each committed US$200 million equity to fund identified seed assets​

* ‍FY18 result expected to be impacted by underperformance in company’s Australian construction business​

* ‍HY18 EBITDA contribution from Australian construction business is expected to be lower than prior corresponding period​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.