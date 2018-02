Feb 14 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp:

* SAYS ‍ON FEB 12 AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT GOVERNING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO INCREASE MAX POTENTIAL BORROWINGS TO $2.6 BILLION​

* SAYS ‍AMENDMENT EXTENDED MATURITY OF CLASS A LENDERS' COMMITMENTS FROM JUNE 2022 TO APRIL 2023​ - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2Buo1cU) Further company coverage: