BRIEF-Lennar Corp says ‍has priced an offering of $300 mln of 2.95% senior notes due 2020​
November 14, 2017 / 10:21 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Lennar Corp says ‍has priced an offering of $300 mln of 2.95% senior notes due 2020​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp

* Lennar prices $300 million of senior notes due 2020 at 2.95% and $900 million of senior notes due 2027 at 4.75%

* Lennar Corp - ‍has priced an offering of $300 million of 2.95% senior notes due 2020​

* Lennar Corp - ‍ has also priced an offering of $900 million of 4.75% senior notes due 2027

* Lennar Corp - ‍2020 notes will have an interest rate of 2.95% per annum, and 2027 notes will have an interest rate of 4.75% per annum​

* Lennar Corp - ‍notes will pay interest semi-annually on May 29 and November 29, commencing May 29, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
