BRIEF-Lennar Corp says ‍has priced an offering of $300 mln of 2.95% senior notes due 2020​

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp
* Lennar prices $300 million of senior notes due 2020 at 2.95% and $900 million of senior notes due 2027 at 4.75%
* Lennar Corp - notes will pay interest semi-annually on May 29 and November 29, commencing May 29, 2018