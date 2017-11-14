BRIEF-Lennar Corp says ‍has priced an offering of $300 mln of 2.95% senior notes due 2020​

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp

* Lennar prices $300 million of senior notes due 2020 at 2.95% and $900 million of senior notes due 2027 at 4.75%

* Lennar Corp - ‍notes will pay interest semi-annually on May 29 and November 29, commencing May 29, 2018​