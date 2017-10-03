BRIEF-Lennar reports Q3 EPS of $1.06

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp:
* Lennar reports third quarter EPS of $1.06
* Q3 earnings per share $1.06
* Q3 revenue $3.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.24 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lennar Corp qtrly deliveries of 7,598 homes - up 12%
* Lennar Corp qtrly new orders of 7,610 homes - up 8%
* Lennar Corp - qtrly gross margin on home sales of 22.8% - improved 20 basis points
* Lennar Corp - expect once co gets past short-term impact from storms, there will be increased economic activity, increased demand for new homes
* Lennar Corp - maintain our estimate that approximately 950 closings will be pushed from 2017 into 2018
* Lennar Corp - increased economic activity, increased demand for new homes will result in broader range of opportunities for co as co looks towards 2018
* Lennar Corp quarter end backlog of 10,212 homes - up 10%
* Lennar corp - 4 percent increase in average sales price of homes delivered in quarter
* Lennar Corp - quarter-end backlog dollar value of $4.1 billion - up 18%
* Lennar corp - qtrly new orders dollar value of $2.9 billion - up 14% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: