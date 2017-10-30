FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lennar to buy CalAtlantic Group in about $9.3 bln deal
Sections
Featured
Graphic: World markets themes for this week
Markets
Graphic: World markets themes for this week
China may again block bid to blacklist Masood Azhar
Top News
China may again block bid to blacklist Masood Azhar
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016, U.N. says
CLIMATE
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016, U.N. says
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 30, 2017 / 10:30 AM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Lennar to buy CalAtlantic Group in about $9.3 bln deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - CalAtlantic Group Inc

* ‍Lennar and CalAtlantic announce business combination creating nation’s leading homebuilder​

* CalAtlantic Group Inc- ‍transaction valued at approximately $9.3 billion, including $3.6 billion of net debt assumed​

* CalAtlantic Group Inc- ‍expect to realize $75 million and $250 million in synergies from combined co in FY 2018 and FY 2019​

* CalAtlantic Group- ‍under terms of merger, each CalAtlantic share will be converted into right to receive 0.885 shares of Lennar class A common stock​

* ‍deal is accretive before deal costs in fiscal year 2018 and significantly accretive in fiscal year 2019​

* CalAtlantic Group Inc - ‍consideration for deal is approximately 80% stock and 20% cash​

* CalAtlantic Group Inc- ‍on a pro forma basis, CalAtlantic stockholders are expected to own approximately 26% of combined company​

* CalAtlantic - co’s stockholders will also have option to elect to exchange all or a portion of their shares for cash in amount of $48.26 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.