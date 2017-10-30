BRIEF-Lennar to buy CalAtlantic Group in about $9.3 bln deal

Oct 30 (Reuters) - CalAtlantic Group Inc
* Lennar and CalAtlantic announce business combination creating nation’s leading homebuilder
* CalAtlantic Group Inc- transaction valued at approximately $9.3 billion, including $3.6 billion of net debt assumed
* CalAtlantic Group Inc- expect to realize $75 million and $250 million in synergies from combined co in FY 2018 and FY 2019
* CalAtlantic Group- under terms of merger, each CalAtlantic share will be converted into right to receive 0.885 shares of Lennar class A common stock
* deal is accretive before deal costs in fiscal year 2018 and significantly accretive in fiscal year 2019
* CalAtlantic Group Inc - consideration for deal is approximately 80% stock and 20% cash
* CalAtlantic Group Inc- on a pro forma basis, CalAtlantic stockholders are expected to own approximately 26% of combined company
* CalAtlantic - co’s stockholders will also have option to elect to exchange all or a portion of their shares for cash in amount of $48.26 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: