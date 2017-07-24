FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 days ago
BRIEF-Lennox International Q2 adj EPS $2.83 from cont. ops
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 24, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Lennox International Q2 adj EPS $2.83 from cont. ops

2 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Lennox International Inc:

* Lennox International reports record revenue and profit in second quarter

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.83 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $2.71 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $1.102 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.09 billion

* Reiterating FY capital expenditures of approximately $100 million

* Raising 2017 guidance for revenue growth from 3-7% to 4-7%

* Lennox international inc - narrowing FY guidance for GAAP EPS from continuing operations from $7.65-$8.25 to $7.73-$8.13

* Lennox international inc - raising low end of adjusted EPS from continuing operations guidance from $7.55-$8.15 to $7.75-$8.15 for FY

* Lennox international inc - plans for $250 million of stock repurchases in total for 2017

* Lennox international inc - reiterating FY corporate expenses of approximately $85 million

* Fy2017 revenue view $3.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.