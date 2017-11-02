BRIEF-Lenovo Group to buy 51 pct of Fujitsu Client Computing

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group-

* Proposed Joint Venture In Respect Of Fujitsu Client Computing Limited

* Co to purchase Fujitsu sale shares, representing 51% of total issued share capital of fujitsu client computing​

* Pursuant to agreement between Fujitsu & Development Bank of Japan, DBJ will be entitled to hold 5% of shares of FCCL​

* Consideration payable to Fujitsu comprises jpy17.85 billion in cash,jpy2.55 billion performance-adjusted consideration on performance to March 2020​