Oct 24 (Reuters) - Leo Acquisitions Corp:

* Leo Acquisitions Corp. And Blue Nordic Parterns Inc. announce letter of intent for a reverse-takeover transaction

* Co will acquire all of issued and outstanding shares in capital of BNP pursuant to a reverse-takeover transaction​

* RTO will result in BNP becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of LEO or otherwise combining its corporate existence with that of LEO​