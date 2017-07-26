FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14 days ago
BRIEF-Leoch International Technology says units entered into construction contract with Shenzhen Shekou Costal Realty
July 26, 2017 / 3:03 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Leoch International Technology says units entered into construction contract with Shenzhen Shekou Costal Realty

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Leoch International Technology Ltd

* Purchasers (which are indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of company) and developer entered into construction contract

* Developer will provide construction services of property to purchaser

* Consideration payable by purchasers for construction and acquisition of property is is capped at rmb516 million

* Purchasers are Leoch Battery, Leoch Shenzhen and Lihang Battery; developer is Shenzhen Shekou Costal Realty Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

