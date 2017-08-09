BRIEF-Leoni CFO sees chance of reaching FY revs of 4.7 bln euros

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Leoni

* CEO says not feeling effects of diesel scandal, seeing good demand

* CEO says 1 euro difference in price of copper translates to 150 million euros in revenues

* CFO says there is a chance of reaching FY revenues of 4.7 billion eur given higher copper prices

* CFO says investigation in fraud case ongoing in Romania, no major progress to be seen at the moment

* CEO says considering structural measures, capacity shifts in cable business, but likely no job cuts

* CEO, asked about alleged auto cartel, says has no insights into the matter Further company coverage: