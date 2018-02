Feb 14 (Reuters) - LEONTEQ AG:

* ANNOUNCES CEO APPOINTMENT AND BOARD NOMINATION‍​

* LUKAS RUFLIN, CURRENTLY VICE-CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY, APPOINTED AS NEW CEO EFFECTIVE 1 MAY 2018

* MARCO AMATO, CURRENTLY CEO ON AN INTERIM BASIS, WILL CONTINUE AS DEPUTY CEO AND CFO AS OF 1 MAY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)