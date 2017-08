July 20 (Reuters) - LEONTEQ AG

* PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND GROUP NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO CHF 1.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2017

* H1 TOTAL OPERATING INCOME INCREASED BY 14 % TO CHF 100.2 MILLION

* WILL CONTINUE ITS RIGOROUS COST MANAGEMENT AND RECONFIRMS ITS COST TARGET OF CHF 192 MILLION (INCLUDING ONE-OFF COSTS) FOR 2017