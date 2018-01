Jan 12 (Reuters) - LEOVEGAS AB (PUBL):

* REG-LEOVEGAS ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE RAPIDLY GROWING UK CASINO OPERATOR FOR GBP 65 MILLION

* ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED BY CASH AND FROM EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES FOR CONSIDERATION OF GBP 65.0 MILLION (EUR 73.5 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)