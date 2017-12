Dec 6 (Reuters) - LEOVEGAS AB (PUBL):

* REG-LEOVEGAS INVESTS IN THE LEADING STREAMING NETWORK CASINOGROUNDS

* ‍TO ACQUIRE 51% OF SHARES IN GAMEGROUNDS UNITED AB​

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE IS SEK 30 MILLION, WITH A POTENTIAL, MAXIMUM EARN-OUT PAYMENT OF SEK 15 MILLION.​

* ‍ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON 1 JANUARY 2018.​