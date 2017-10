Oct 25 (Reuters) - LEOVEGAS AB (PUBL):

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 55.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 39.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 EBITDA EUR 7.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SHORT-TERM TARGETS FOR 2018 HAVE BEEN REMOVED AS A RESULT OF ACQUISITION OF ROYAL PANDA‍​

* HAS SET LONG-TERM TARGET TO PAY DIVIDEND OF AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF PROFIT AFTER TAX