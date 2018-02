Feb 7 (Reuters) - LEOVEGAS AB (PUBL):

* Q4 REVENUE INCREASED BY 65% TO EUR 67.8 M (41.2)​

* Q4 EBITDA WAS EUR 6.1 M (10.0), CORRESPONDING TO AN EBITDA MARGIN OF 9.0% (24.2%).​

* LEOVEGAS’ BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES A 2017 DIVIDEND OF SEK 1.20 (1.00) PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)