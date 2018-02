Feb 7 (Reuters) - Leovegas Ab (Publ):

* LEOVEGAS ACQUIRES LICENSED FOR THE GERMAN MARKET AND SIGNS LOTHAR MATTHÄUS AS NEW AMBASSADOR

* ‍ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALL OF SHARES IN MALTESE COMPANY WORLD OF SPORTSBETTING LTD (MALTA)​

* ‍ACQUISITION IS BEING MADE FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF 2.6 MEUR AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE IN FEBRUARY 2018​

